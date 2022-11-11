(Rosendale) -- The North Andrew Cardinals reigned supreme Friday night as they took down a surging East Atchison football team in a district semifinal.
The Cardinals (11-0) keep their perfect season alive as they downed the Wolves (9-2) 46-14 and have made it back to another district final.
"It was a very physical game and we knew it was going to be, and I was very impressed with East Atchison up front -- they gave us fits up front on the offensive and defensive line," North Andrew Head Coach Dwyane Williams told KMA Sports. "Our guys answered the call and they played physical football with them."
The usual contributors took the spotlight for North Andrew as running back Hayden Ecker took advantage of a Jacob Chittum interception on East Atchison's opening drive. The senior back took the very next play 41 yards to the house, giving his Cardinals an early 8-0 lead.
"It felt really good," said Ecker. "We had that play scripted for a while and we were hoping it would work, and it worked exactly how we wanted it to."
"That's something we've been able to do almost every week, teams have been able to drive the ball once and score or get us on our heels a little bit and then we almost always score on the very next possession or play," said Williams. "A lot of that is due to Hayden and the guys up front."
However, East Atchison wouldn't go quietly in the first half as they put together 40 and 42-yard scoring drives in the first half, primarily behind the legs of Jarrett Spinnato and Braden Graves. However, North Andrew's sophomore quarterback Braxon Linville answered the call putting together two more of their own scoring drives, including two rushing touchdowns from Linville, making it 24-14 with just seconds left in the half.
"He took every snap last year and he's taken every snap this year -- his growth as a football player and his maturity has been incredible to watch," said Williams. "As a young kid like that, he leads us, he makes all the calls and does all the checks and does a fantastic job."
"From the beginning of the game, we knew it was going to be on the line," said Linville. "If the line got that front push, they know we can capitalize on it and get in for them."
However, North Andrew started to put the game out of reach at 32-14 going into the locker rooms after Linville found senior tight end Gunner Lawrence wide-open for a 23-yard touchdown.
"That's a play we worked on all week in practice, and we told our guys that that was going to be there for us," said Williams. "(Linville) was able to step up, make a guy miss, and get the look he wanted. He just made a great read and Gunner made a heck of a catch."
From there, it was all North Andrew as the offense came out of the lockers with an 8-play, 55-yard drive to make it 40-14 after Ecker punched it in from eight yards out.
"We kind of ate up some clock and drove down and scored, and our offensive line kind of took back control of the game," said Williams. "I think that was the key in the second half to kind of settling things down and giving us a good score."
Additionally, the defense clutched up, forcing four turnovers on four East Atchison possessions, including three interceptions from Ecker, including a pick-six late in the third quarter, making it 46-14.
"We made a few adjustments up front, which we knew we were going to have to do because they were coming out in an unbalanced set and we just had to make sure we were lining up to it right," said Williams. "With four turnovers, we're just ball hawks -- we run to the ball and we play hard. When you do that, good things happen."
North Andrew also only gave up 79 total yards of offense in the second half to help them ice the game. Ecker led the way offensively with 145 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, while Linville was efficient passing the ball, going 3/5 for 90 yards and a touchdown, along with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 18 totes. Ecker and senior Dawson Eychaner also caught passes for 24 and 33 yards, respectively.
Now, the Cardinals, including their group of 10 seniors, gear up for a district final and rematch with Worth County, who they beat 56-48 earlier this season.
"I'm excited for my seniors, I've been coaching them since 7th grade and we've kind of got a thing we've been saying in that 'we're not ready to be done' and so I want to keep coaching them," said Williams. "We've got a rematch with a team we only beat by eight so it's going to be a fantastic game -- they're tough to defend and they're tough on defense."
Meanwhile, for East Atchison, their season comes to a close a 9-2. Graves led the way for the Wolves with 85 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, along with a 28-yard reception, and Spinnato finished with 39 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries.
You can check out the full interview with North Andrew Head Coach Dwyane Williams, Hayden Ecker, and Braxon Linville below.