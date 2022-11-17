(Rosendale) -- North Andrew football has looked every bit the part of a No. 1 ranked team en route to a trip to the district finals.
To advance to a state semifinal, the Cardinals now must edge Grand River Conference rival Worth County for a second time.
"We feel pretty good," Coach Dwyane Williams said. "We played well the last two playoff games. And we've stayed healthy. We're excited to be here and have a shot."
The Cardinals are into a district final after a 46-14 win over East Atchison last Friday.
North Andrew's defense made life difficult for the Wolves, highlighted by a Hayden Ecker pick-six and four interceptions.
"We're what we call a gap-attack defense," Williams said. "We really filled the gaps well last week. We stayed home and read our keys. We got back to our basics and cleaned things up."
North Andrew has been well-tested during their 11-0 campaign. They get another test on Friday night when they face Worth County in a district final.
The Tigers raced to an early 22-8 lead in the first meeting before the Cardinals stormed back for a 56-48 victory.
"We answered when they jumped out on us," Williams said. "Our guys responded well. Once we got settled down, we played pretty well. Hopefully, we can get off to a better start."
Ecker had a monster game in the first meeting, posting 297 yards and four scores on 21 carries.
A large portion of Worth County's success came through the air as quarterback Tyler New threw for 242 yards and five touchdowns.
The Tigers are arguably one of the most balanced teams in Missouri 8-Player, making them a tough matchup.
"We expect everything when we play Worth County," Williams said. "They'll line up and run double tight, and then they'll run a spread formation. That's what makes them so hard to defend. They're extremely multiple, and they use every formation in the book. I'm sure they have some tricks up at their sleeve as we do. They're well-coached, physical and fast. It's going to be a tough out."
Williams feels North Andrew's success must start up front.
"We have to control the offensive and defensive line," he said. "That's going to be tough because that's what their strengths are. We have to make enough plays in the trenches. If we do that, we'll be in a good spot."
Worth County/North Andrew is a 7 PM kickoff in Rosendale. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Williams.