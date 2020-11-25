(Rosendale) -- One of Missouri 8-Man football's most storied programs is back in the state championship game.
The North Andrew Cardinals will make their 13th appearance in the Show-Me-Bowl and are eyeing their seventh state championship when they face Southwest Livingston Saturday morning.
The Cardinals' championship appearance is their first since 2016, which may seem like an eternity for the North Andrew faithful who made five consecutive appearances from 1993 to 1997 and from 2012 to 2016.
For this year's North Andrew squad, the accomplishment is satisfying given the rigors of the season brought about by COVID-19.
"I'm pretty excited for my boys and coaches," Coach Dwyane Williams said. "We have so worked hard to have an opportunity to keep playing. A lot of them were middle-schoolers the last time North Andrew was there, they are excited to maybe set an example for the littler kids the way the example was set for them."
The Cardinals' most recent trip to the state championship game comes following a 42-22 victory over Stanberry in the state semis, where they relied on two early turnovers to post 16 first-quarter points.
"It was huge," Williams said of the early turnovers. "That let us get into our game plan and made them get out of theirs. It's a reflection of our kids, we play hard from the first snap. Our guys take the mindset from the first snap, that we are going to treat it like the first quarter."
While the Cardinals enter Saturday at 13-0, they've been tested throughout the season with many tight battles. They have been able to persevere due to their senior leadership, according to Williams.
"The impact our seniors have had on our season has been unreal," he said. "They do such a great job of leadership. Nobody panics, points a finger or does anything other than line up and play the next play. That comes from senior leadership and proud of those guys for that."
North Andrew has won three games by 10 points or less and has had several others that were close at halftime or late in the game before pulling away. Williams feels his team's resiliency has -- and will continue -- to pay dividends.
"We want to play good teams and play tough ball games," he said. "We are fortunate to be 13-0, but we are not perfect. If you play a tough schedule, you will see everything. We have seen just about everything."
Senior quarterback Carson Thomas has pioneered the offense for North Andrew this year with 979 yards passing and 16 scores while also adding 1,407 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.
Sophomore Hayden Ecker has been the featured back for the Cardinals this season with 1,736 yards and 21 touchdowns.
As the Cardinals get set for what they hope is a seventh state title, their opponent -- Southwest Livingston -- is looking for their first in school history.
The Wildcats enter Saturday's tilt at 11-1, led by dual-threat quarterback Wes Hughes and an aerial attack composed of five stout receivers.
"Boy, they are explosive," Williams said. "They do some things on offense that really put defenses in a bind. They get one-on-one matches that they are looking for."
North Andrew's Grand River Conference foe Pattonsburg plays a similar style as Southwest Livingston, so Williams is hopeful they can use their experiences in that game to their benefit.
"We've had success with Pattonsburg, so that's going to at least give us something to look back on."
Southwest Livingston's video-game offense is a stark contrast to North Andrew's heavy option attack.
"We are hoping to control the ball and keep their offense off the field if we can," Williams said.
When the Wildcats have the ball, Williams feels North Andrew's biggest key will be not allowing them to get anything extra.
"We have got to tackle in space," he said. "We didn't do a very good job of tackling against Stanberry. If we don't tackle well with Southwest Livingston, they are going to run away from us, or it could be a long day."
North Andrew/Southwest Livingston is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe Saturday afternoon. Trevor Maeder will have reports on Twitter @TrevMaeder96 and a complete story available online after the game at kmaland.com. The complete interview with Coach Williams can be heard below.