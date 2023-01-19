(Rosendale) -- North Andrew girls basketball has navigated through the highs and lows of the season for an 8-7 start.
But through it all, Coach Terry Hopkins has seen improvement in his team after a late start.
"We're getting better each week," Hopkins said. "We had a late start because our schedule was set up based on our football team being good. We were a few games behind. We had a spotty start."
The Cardinals opened the year with wins over Plattsburg and West Platte. However, However, losses to Mound City, East Atchison and King City quickly followed. The Cardinals then won three straight, followed by back-to-back losses to Platte Valley and North Platte.
"I really feel we don't have a bad loss," Hopkins said. "The losses were against good competition."
"The focus for us is to take care of the little nuances of the game. It's the little things that will help us win the close games."
Brylie Brincks and Madison Lillard lead North Andrew's offense.
"We've really stressed being balanced," Hopkins said. "Teams pay attention to (Brincks and Lillard) from the outside. Against a zone, we try to work inside-out."
Defensively, the Cardinals are comfortable in slugfests. They've held opponents to 35 points or less eight times.
Hopkins credits Brincks and Reagan Walker as the catalysts for their defensive success.
"Briley does a good job putting on-the-ball pressure," he said. "The main key is probably Reagan. She draws the best player. She's versatile. We're still not quite where we want to be, but we do a good job of shrinking the court."
Depth has been an issue for North Andrew this season.
"We're not deep this year," Hopkins said. "We're still trying to get our bench established. We're an older team, but we're not. We start three seniors, a junior and a sophomore. When it comes to subs, it's a junior, a sophomore and two freshmen. We've tried to put them in spots where they're going to be successful, but that's come into play in a couple of our losses."
The Cardinals return to action on Friday against North Harrison. They head to the North Platte Tournament next week. Coach Hopkins hopes his team can use the final stretch of the regular season to prepare themselves for the postseason, where they will host the Class 2 District 16 Tournament with Albany, Bishop LeBlond, Nodaway Valley, St. Joseph Christian and East Atchison.
"The main objective is to get out of districts," Hopkins said. "And our district is pretty loaded. We've all played each other and the games were close. The main focus is to keep balance on offense, learn how to win close games and compete all the time."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Hopkins.