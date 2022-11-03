(Rosendale) -- It took some heroics at their district meet, but the North Andrew girls cross country team is in the Class 1 State Meet.
"We have a lot of seniors running their last race," Coach Kelly Sybert said. "So it will be a bittersweet race on Saturday.
The Cardinals snuck into the state meet by snagging the final qualification spot at districts last week. They claimed fourth, edging St. Paul Lutheran by two points.
"We went into it knowing it would be a close call," Sybert said. "When we heard we got fourth -- we were so excited."
Jaclyn Riedinger led North Andrew with a third-place finish. She's one of the seniors capping off her career at state. Riedinger spearheaded last year's state trip and finished 27th in Columbia.
"She really enjoys running," Sybert said. "She wants to run. Her determination has contributed to her success. Last year, she was injured. This year, she's healthy. It's been a good year for her."
Aspen Sybert was 34th at districts while Madison Lillard, Reagan Walker, Michaela Sybert, Brylie Brincks and Kendall Nester also ran at state.
The Cardinals had a slow start to the year because many of their contributors also played softball, but they've made strides.
"They've been running together for so long that they enjoy the practices," Sybert said. "I think that makes a difference."
Sybert's team is familiar with the confines of the state meet, which should play in their favor.
"They've all run at state before," she said. "Having that previous experience will assist them with the race day jitters. Some of their goals are to PR. Finishing high as a team and getting PRs are the main goals."
The Class 1 girls race is at 1:30 Saturday afternoon.