(KMAland) -- North Andrew landed three, Stanberry had two and Worth County finished with one on the first team All-Grand River Conference in softball.
North Andrew’s Makenna Goldizen, Katrina Warren and Madison Curran, Stanberry’s Sadie Runde and Lexi Craig and Worth County’s Ali Brown all picked up first team honors.
North Andrew’s Ella Fries and Michaela Sybert, Worth County’s Aivry Griffin and Autumn Cousatte and Stanberry’s Tarynn Mattson were second team choices. Honorable mention went to Piper Cook of North Andrew and Amelia Wallace from Stanberry.
View the complete list of honorees at the Grand River Conference website linked here.