(Rosendale) -- This week’s Class 8-Man district championship battle between North Andrew and South Holt/Nodaway-Holt figures to be a physical matchup.
North Andrew head coach Dwayne Williams likens the matchup to that of a “bar fight.”
“There are going to be guys hitting each other all over the place,” Williams told KMA Sports. “They run power football, rely on the offensive line and are aggressive on defense. That’s pretty much what we’ve done the last three years.”
The undefeated top-ranked Cardinals (11-0) are used to tough tests like this. They’ve knocked off some of the state’s top teams, including King City, Pattonsburg (twice), North Shelby, Stanberry and Albany among others.
“We’re a good mix of seniors and sophomores,” Williams said. “We’ve got one junior that plays, but it’s a mix of old and young. I felt like as the season progressed we could become a really good football team, but 11-0? You sure didn’t think that.”
The North Andrew run game has been dynamic behind sophomore Hayden Ecker (1,423 yards, 26 TD), senior Carson Thomas (1,283 yards, 17 TD) and sophomore Andrew Goff (657 yards, 10 TD). Thomas has also thrown for 810 yards and another 14 touchdowns with Clayton Linville leading with 12 receptions for 305 yards and five scores.
Their most recent win – a 44-34 triumph over Pattonsburg – saw 276 yards on the ground, led by Ecker’s 148 and five touchdowns.
“I know some people thought the score was closer than it should be,” Coach Williams said, “but that’s about what we thought it would be. They had a bad game against Albany, and things got away from them a little bit. I knew they wanted to correct that and represent their program a little bit better.”
Regardless of the final score, North Andrew advanced and will take aim at a district title against South Holt/Nodaway-Holt on Friday evening.
“We played them two years ago in a district semifinal, and it was one of the best games I’ve ever been involved in,” Williams added. “I think this week is going to be just as close. Drew Quinlin – their quarterback and linebacker – is as good as there is. We know for a fact if we can’t get him under wraps, they’re going to get away from us.”
One final element in this “bar fight” is the option game. Both teams advance the ball on the ground while using the option to their advantage.
“When you play option teams like us and (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt), you better be disciplined in your assignments,” Williams said. “The team that makes the fewest mental mistakes on the option game is going to have the best chance to win. We’ve got a plan that has worked for us in the past and tweaked it a bit, but whoever reads their option keys and defends them the way they’re supposed to is the team that’s going to win.”
Morgan Guyer will be in Rosendale for KMA Sports on Friday evening, providing coverage from this 8-man district championship. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 PM. Check out the full interview with Coach Williams linked below.