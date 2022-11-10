(Rosendale, Mo.) -- After a year’s absence, the North Andrew Cardinals (11-0) find themselves right back in the Missouri 8-man District Semifinals, where they will take on East Atchison (10-1) Friday.
The Cardinals ran through Stanberry (4-7) on a rainy night last Friday en route to a 60-22 win in the quarterfinals.
“For us, in the elements like that, we’re a predominantly running team, so it didn’t impact us as much as it might have other teams,” North Andrew head coach Dwyane Williams said. “We just kind of leaned on our run game. Ball security was gonna be an issue in the rain and weather like that, so we focused on our fundamentals. That’s what you fall back on when the weather turns, is your fundamentals and ball security and things like that. We were able to limit penalties, hang on to the football, run the ball well and play good defense and we came out with a win.”
The run game has been North Andrew’s forte all season, with two one thousand-yard rushers in tailback Hayden Ecker and quarterback Braxon Linville.
[Ecker] is just fantastic,” Williams said. “He's a great runner of the football, he’s got good vision and he’s patient. All the things you want a running back to be. Our quarterback run game is a big part of our offense and [Linville] is kind of a counterpunch. We try to spread it out evenbly between the two and Ecker is our home-run hitter.”
Linville has made strides as North Andrew’s quarterback. So far this season, the sophomore signal-caller has completed 67% of his pass attempts for 962 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions while racking up 1,037 yards and six scores in the rushing game.
“He started every game last year as a freshman and we didn’t really have the kind of season we’re used to,” Williams said. “We kind of went into that season and said ‘we’re gonna take some lumps’ starting a freshman quarterback. We really felt like throwing him into the fire like that was gonna pay off for us this year, and it really has. He’s been in our program really since he was in sixth grade, he loves to watch film, he’s coachable and he’s just fantastic.”
Linville and Co. will need to be at the top of their game Friday against an East Atchison defense that boasts an average of just 13 points allowed per game; the best defensive average in the district.
“]East Atchison] is probably gonna be one of, if not the best defense we’ve faced this year,” Williams said. “They’re tough to run on, tough to throw on and they’re really disciplined. That’s kind of a calling card for coach [Aaron] Behrens’ teams anyway, is defense. That’s the first thing that really pops out on the screen when you’re watching film is how aggressive they are on defense.”
The Wolves possess one of the best playmakers in all of Missouri 8-man on both sides of the ball in Jarrett Spinnato. The senior leads his team in rushing and receiving, with 1,897 all-purpose yards. He also serves as East Atchison’s anchor in the defensive secondary.
“Our style of defense, we don’t spy or do anything like that, so what we have to do is not let [Spinnato] get started,” Williams said. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s incredibly fast and incredibly hard to bring down. His leg drive is strong and the first guy almost never gets him down. We gotta get him in the backfield and before he gets his momentum started. We have to be disciplined in our pursuit lanes. If we can do that, I think we can have some success. If not, he’s gonna have a day.”
North Andrew is no stranger to the bright lights of the playoffs having competed in the state championship game just two seasons ago.
This year, it’s back to business as usual for the Cardinals.
“We kind of missed the mark last year coming off of that title game,” Williams said. “I think there was a little bit of a sense of entitlement. We kind of addressed that in the offseason. For us, we’re just steady. We do the same thing every week whether we’re playing a 9-0 team or an 0-9 team. We practice the same practice and we drill the same drills, we never change… we have a job to do and we treat every game and every practice like it’s a job we have to get done.”
This week’s job will require a high level of play on the front lines.
“We gotta win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, that’s it,” Williams said. “The team that wins the line of scrimmage is gonna win the ball game. We’re both physical, we both have good offensive and defensive lines, we both have good running backs. There are a lot of similarities. If all things are equal, the team that wins the battle in the trenches is gonna win the ball game.”
North Andrew hosts East Atchison in the Missouri 8-man District 4 semifinals Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Williams below.