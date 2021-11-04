(Rosendale) -- North Andrew and Platte Valley will clash on Friday night with similar styles in mind in a Class 8-Player District 4 First Round contest.
The Cardinals (6-4) drew the No. 7 seed in the district and opened the postseason with a 50-36 win over Nodaway Valley.
"I told our boys all week that their (Nodaway Valley) wasn't indicative of their play," said North Andrew Coach Dwyane Williams. "You could tell they were playing good football and got the edge on us a couple of times, but we settled in, put some drives together and pulled away."
The Cardinals -- known for their tradition-rich rushing attack -- spun the pigskin for 133 yards and three touchdowns with freshman quarterback Braxton Linville on Friday.
"We've been building towards that all year," Williams said. "The last five or six games, we got our passing game going. With a freshman quarterback, we didn't want to put too much on his plate early in the year.
Linville also rushed for 188 yards and three scores against Nodaway Valley and is responsible for 2,199 yards and 34 touchdowns this season.
"I told him when he first started that he would like a freshman," Williams said. "Hopefully, at some point, he would like a sophomore, and by the end of the year, look like an old sophomore or young junior, and he's on the cusp right now. He takes every rep. His brothers played for me, so he's been around our program, and he's done nothing but soak it all up. He's always watching films and has been preparing to be our quarterback since he was in seventh grade."
Junior running back Hayden Ecker has been fantastic with 1,304 yards and 28 scores, while Dawson Eychaner leads the receiving corps with 21 catches for 532 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Cardinals were the state runners-up last year and would love to make another deep postseason run. To do that, they must first get past one of the hottest teams in the Show-Me State: Platte Valley.
Coach Johnnie Silkett's team (7-2) earned the No. 2 seed in the district after an impressive 28-26 win over previously unbeaten East Atchison and are on a five-game win streak.
Coach Williams says looking at Platte Valley is like looking in a mirror.
"They remind me of us last year," Williams said. "They don't beat themselves, turn the ball over, line up or wrong or miss tackles. They do all the fundamentals right."
Like North Andrew, Platte Valley relies on a no-nonsense rushing attack, led by 1,307 yards and 22 touchdowns from junior Carter Luke.
"They run the football and are patient with it," Williams said. "Teams say they want to run the ball, but they're not willing to do it on 3rd & 8. They are, and we are. It might be the quickest game in the playoffs this week.". I don't expect either one of us to get away from our game plan much."
Williams feels capitalizing on Platte Valley's rare miscues while also limiting their own is the biggest key.
"Our Achilles heel this year has been turnovers. If that happens in our favor, we have to take advantage. We have to put them in uncomfortable situations and make them do things they don't want to do. When that happens, we have to capitalize."
The winner faces either Rock Port or East Atchison in a district semifinal. Devin Albertson will have a rundown from North Andrew/Platte Valley on the Keast Auto Center High School Football Scoreboard Show, which can be heard from 9:30 until 11 on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Williams below.