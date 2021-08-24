(Rosendale) -- Last year’s Missouri 8-Player state runner-up will have plenty of motivation on the mind in 2021.
Sixth-ranked North Andrew may have some replacing to do from last year’s team, which went undefeated up to the state final, but they won’t have a lot of time to work out the kinks with an opening game against No. 2 King City.
“They’re so fast and so talented and well-coached,” North Andrew coach Dwayne Williams said of King City. “All the things that we knew they were going to be. They’re a really good football team and going to be extremely tough for us to defend.”
A big part of trying to defend the Wildkats is finding a way to contain star running back Parker Muff. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior has been a King City stalwart since entering high school and rushed for 2,563 yards and 37 touchdowns last season.
“He’s fantastic,” Williams said. “He’s big, strong, fast. All the things you want a running back to be. He does a real nice job of finding his crease, and when he finds one he explodes through it. We’ve got to find a way to get two or three yards in the backfield and make a breakdown tackle.
“If you hit him high, you’re in trouble. If you try to grab him, you’re in trouble. We’ve got to square him up and tackle, and if we don’t it’s going to be a long night. We’re talking about it, preaching it, practicing it because if he gets downhill we’re not going to catch him in a foot race.”
While Muff had a 291-yard, four-touchdown game against the Cardinals last season, Coach Williams’ team still won 50-26. In that game, juniors Hayden Ecker and Andrew Goff combined on 124 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Some might even see this game as a showdown between Muff and Ecker — two of the best backs in the state.
“He’s a fantastic running back and defensive back,” Williams said of Ecker. “He’s a first team All-Stater on both sides. It starts with him.”
Along with Ecker, offensive lineman Jacob Chittum was also an All-State choice a year ago, and Coach Williams says he will be an important aspect of this year’s team. The rest of the North Andrew roster is largely unproven. However, preseason practices have been plenty impressive.
“We’re in a good spot overall,” Williams noted. “We’d like to have a few more guys out. We’ll be dressing 14 the first game, and that’s really the only thing we feel we could be a little bit better at. The guys (out) have practiced so well through camp. They’ve done a fantastic job of learning the scheme and doing all the things they need to do. We feel good about that. We’d like to have a little more depth, so we’re hoping to stay healthy at least through the early part of the season.”
And that’s where most of the focus resides for Coach Williams and staff. While getting caught up in trying to slow down Muff might be an easy thing to do, North Andrew will continue to focus on what they do.
“It’s about taking care of our business like we’ve always done,” Williams concluded. “We focus on our opponent, but we’re first. We need to take care of our business and do what we do. If we do that, it’ll put us in a position to win.”
Morgan Guyer will have reports from North Andrew/King City on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Tune in to AM 960, FM 99.1 and at kmaland.com for all of KMA’s Week 1 coverage from 6:20 to midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Williams linked below.