(Rosendale) -- North Andrew football bounced back from an 0-2 start with three consecutive victories. The fourth in a row requires dethroning the top team in the state.
The defending state runners-up were still figuring themselves out -- and battling through some injuries -- when they dropped games to King City and Bishop LeBlond. However, Coach Dwyane Williams has his team pointed in the right direction after wins over Pattonsburg, Northland Christian and St. Joseph Christian by a combined score of 332-46.
"A lot of it is health," Williams said. "Five of our eight starters never played varsity football to begin (the season). Then we picked up four injuries in the first half against King City. We had to fight through the first two weeks. When we got our guys back, we got our offense and defense to where they wanted to be. Our guys are coming along, and I feel like we are playing good football."
The Cardinals' rushing attack has been excellent, with 2,031 yards and 32 touchdowns in five games. Hayden Ecker has 640 yards and 15 scores on 40 carries. While Ecker is the leader, the Cardinals' ground game is far from a one-trick pony. Freshman quarterback Braxton Linville stepped up when an injury sidelined Ecker. And he leads the team with 667 rushing yards and seven scores. Andrew Goff complements Ecker with 460 yards and five scores.
"We try to spread it around a bit, so teams can't focus on one," Williams said. "Honestly, we use Hayden as a decoy a little bit to give those other guys a chance. People say we are one-dimensional because we run the ball a lot. But I don't feel like that because of the number of the guys we give touches. It keeps defenses honest."
With the ground game posting eye-popping numbers weekly, Williams says his young team continues to mature.
"It's been through our fundamentals. We are making fewer mistakes each week. In the first couple of games, we put the ball on the ground. A lot of that has to do with inexperience. Our guys have gotten better at handling those situations."
The improved fundamentals get a litmus test this weekend when the Cardinals face Stanberry for the third time in 364 days. Stanberry enters this one as the unanimous No. 1 team in the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll.
The Bulldogs (4-0) suffered two defeats to North Andrew last year, including a loss in the state semifinals.
"You know they are going to be fundamental and well-coached," Williams said. "They're not going to beat themselves."
Stanberry boasts speed and physicality, and it starts with senior quarterback Austin Schwebach, who has 10 total touchdowns. Tucker Schieber and Gavin Cameron have been trusty ball carriers in the backfield with a combined 677 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"They are really fast and physical," Williams said. "I don't know how fast we are, but we are physical, so I think it's going to be a slugfest. We've got to find a way to slow them down."
The two Grand River Conference schools have met 11 times in the last decade, six of which have been in the postseason, so there won't be many secrets.
"It's going to be like it always has been," Williams said. "They've all been physical games. Regardless of who was ranked where. I expect the same thing this Friday."
However, North Andrew enters this game as the underdog, and they are OK with that.
"I'm sure they have revenge on their mind," Williams said. "But we have the underdog card we are trying to play. Now we get to see if we've made enough improvement."
As cliche as it may be, ball security will be important Friday because of both team's meticulous offensive approaches.
"We can't turn the ball over," Williams said. "And that's something we struggled with this year. We've turned the ball over like nothing we've ever done before. If we take care of the ball and tackle, it gives us a great opportunity to be in the game."
