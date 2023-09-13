(Rosendale) -- North Andrew snagged a tight 8-7 win over Stanberry on Tuesday night, moving them back over .500 in their pursuit of a third straight winning season.
The Cardinals (6-5) have virtually traded wins with losses during the early portions of the year, and generally, their games have been tight.
“We’re not doing too bad,” Coach Todd Simmons told KMA Sports. “We’ve had a couple close losses that should have gone our way. It didn’t, and that’s just the way the season goes. We’re still trying to find places for kids to go and fill positions from last year. We’re doing OK.”
Tuesday night’s one-run game was the fourth of the season for the Cardinals, which are now 2-2 in those contests. They’ve also played four other three-run games and gone 2-2 in those games.
“Right now, there are two things we’re struggling on (in those close games),” Coach Simmons said. “We are having way too many errors and our base running (has struggled). There have been several times I’ve had girls on third base, and I’ve sent them home and around the base. They stop and try to find the ball. Some of them are younger players, but some of them are our senior leaders. Those things are what we need to practice on, and they know it. They’ve got to act on what the coaches are telling them to do, and once they start doing that, those little two or three run losses (will flip).”
There’s no doubt the Cardinals have the pieces and the nucleus in place to duplicate their winning seasons from 2022 and 2021. Six players — Piper Cook (.500), Kinzie Wilmes (.436), Briley Rainez (.391), Teigan Miller (.381), Kelsey Rathbun (.344) and Gracie Wilmes (.333) — are hitting over .300 while Miller (40.1 IP) and Avery Dunbar (25.2 IP) have done most of the pitching.
“The pitchers have been leaders,” Simmons said. “All pitchers are going to be your leaders, in my opinion. I’ve got a couple juniors that are leading the way. (Cook, Wilmes and Rainez) are leading at the plate. (Warren and Miller) are also in there. I have about six or seven good bats, and we’re trying to get the eighth and ninth. When you have a whole lineup that is dangerous, that is really hard to play against.”
Others that have played in at least five games so far this season include Aspen Sybert, Ryanna Hatfield, Lilly Richardson, Emma Curran and Sydney Hannah. Liberty Thompson and Lauren Wehr have also played in one game each for Coach Simmons.
“That’s our goal,” Coach Simmons said of posting a third straight winning season. “They went to a 10-team district this year, so winning districts is going to be a lot tougher than what it has been in the past. This year, once we get it all put together on who’s playing what position, I really think they’re going to come out with a winning season.
“I think we’ve got the kids to do it. We’ve just got to put it all together. I don’t know how many people we’ve left on base this year, and that’s another thing that could make the season a little better. Once we get them crossing the plate, it’ll be a good season for us.”
North Andrew will host North Harrison on Thursday to continue their week and have matchups at home with Platte Valley and Princeton on tap for a challenging slate next week. Listen to the full interview with Simmons below.