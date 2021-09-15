(Rosendale) -- North Andrew softball has taken on all challengers en route to a 10-1 start.
"It's been great so far," Coach Todd Simmons said. "We are off to a great start and trying to keep the win streak going. It's been fun."
The Cardinals have won nine in a row with wins North Harrison, Stanberry (twice), Maryville, Worth County, King City, Albany, Bishop LeBlond, Pattonsburg and Northeast Nodaway. They've also eclipsed last year's 8-11 outing.
"When we came in with only two seniors, we visited and talked about leadership roles," he said. "I knew we had our pitching staff and catcher coming back. When you put those together, you can have a lot of success. I knew there was a possibility, but the key is the girls are just gelling really well."
Makenna Goldizen has been a staple at second base and shortstop and a vocal leader for the Cardinals. Classmate Ella Fries runs things from the catcher position for pitchers Madison Curran and Katryna Warren.
"They are doing an amazing job," Simmons said about his pitching duo. "They work well together and are good for each other."
Freshmen Gracie Wilmes and Piper Cook have also been pleasant surprises for the Cardinals.
"A lot of girls are stepping up," Simmons said. "I can't really name one or two. It's the whole group of girls. They want it. They love softball, and they are just making it happen this fall."
They've definitely made it happen at the plate with 95 runs through 11 games.
"Our lineup is solid," Simmons said. "I don't have a weak player. We have some speed, and that always helps. They've done what they had to do. Offensively, they are just doing the right things."
The foundation is there for a stellar season. Now the Cardinals have to put it together.
"Our expectation is to get the next win," Simmons said. "The bar keeps rising, and the girls are pumped. When you say win, these girls want it. Some of them have started since they were freshmen and have a lot of experience."
North Andrew returns to action on Thursday against North Harrison. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Simmons.