(Rosendale) -- Following a big 2021 season, North Andrew softball is aiming even higher this fall.
The Cardinals (4-0-1) brought back loads of talent from last year’s Grand River Conference and district championship team, and they’re making good on that talent with a strong start.
“The girls are playing amazing right now,” Coach Todd Simmons told KMA Sports. “If we can improve from here, it’s going to be a challenge, because we’re playing that well.”
The Cardinals have a pair of one-run wins over North Harrison and Princeton, a couple routs of Maryville and Worth County and a tie with Gallatin this past Saturday in the championship game of the Bill Hill Memorial Tournament.
“The biggest thing is our batting,” Simmons said. “Our offense is really coming along. We’re hitting the ball well, and I can put 12 or 13 girls in and everybody hits the ball.”
North Andrew is hitting .414 as a team through their five games, led by senior Madison Curran (.579/.600/.684 batting line), junior Kinzie Wilmes (.562/.562/.688), freshman Teigan Miller (.500/.500/.556) and senior Michaela Sybert (.500/.500./.667), who are all hitting at .500 or above.
Other standouts have been seniors Michaela Sybert (.500 batting average), Cassidy Brittain (.471) and Madisyn Fischer (.364) and sophomore Piper Cook (.333). Sophomore Gracie Wilmes and junior Katryna Warren are also regulars in Coach Simmons’ lineup. Warren (23 IP, 4 wins) and Miller (8 IP) have also combined on some strong pitching.
“The leadership role, honestly, they’re all kind of together,” Simmons said. “There’s not one real (leader). It’s all of them together, and that’s what’s making them so good.”
Last year’s North Andrew team put together a breakout season with 18 wins, advancing into the Class 1 state sectional round before falling to Maysville. This year, with plenty of experience in tow, the Cardinals hope to take it even further.
“We have short term per game goals (and long term goals),” Simmons said. “We try to limit to one error per game, and no backwards Ks. If we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down swinging. Districts is always a big goal for us. Our new goal is to go one step further, and let’s play in the next (state) game. Last year, we were undefeated in conference, and the GRC is tough. There’s some good ball clubs in there. Conference is always big.”
North Andrew is back in action in the Grand River Conference tonight when they host King City. Check out the complete interview with Coach Simmons linked below.