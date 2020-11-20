(Rosendale) -- A pair of perennial Missouri 8-Man powers will clash Friday night when North Andrew treks to Stanberry for a state semifinal.
For Coach Dwyane Williams and his No. 1 ranked Cardinals, it's a gratifying trip to the state semis given how close they were the past two seasons.
"We've been knocked out the last two years by the eventual state champion," Williams said. "We feel like we've had a good enough football team to get to this point. We've been close, but came up short, so I'm pretty excited for them."
While the Cardinals are undefeated and the top-ranked team in the state, it hasn't necessarily been smooth sailing. They won two games by seven points or less and have had many other tight battles, too. Williams attributes his team's clutch-like play to the six seniors on the roster.
"They have just done a fantastic job of absorbing the game plan each week," he said. "We preach sticking together. These guys seem to have adopted it a little bit more than most teams do. Those teams have made us a little more battle-tested. All the things that have happened for us has allowed us to be in those moments and them not be too big for us."
The Cardinals reached the state semis thanks to a 26-21 victory over South Holt/Nodaway Holt. The key to victory for the Cardinals was their ability to stymy SHNH's potent option offense.
"We run option and we play Stanberry, who runs the option," Williams said. "I think that gave us an advantage. I believe our option keys were successful. We made some big plays when we needed and forced a lot of turnovers."
North Andrew turns their focus from one option-oriented offense to another when they will face Grand River Conference foe Stanberry in a state semifinal.
The Cardinals and Bulldogs have dominated Missouri 8-Man football over the past 30 years, compiling eight total championships since 1993.
The perennial Missouri 8-Man powers clashed on October 2nd of this season. North Andrew snatched the 36-6 victory, but the Bulldogs were without a few key starters in that game.
"We are treating them as a first-time game," Williams said. "Rematches are always tough. They are going to be physical and well-coached. Coach (Shane) Hilton knows how to get his team from one game to the next. We've got to find our way. Our A-Game may not be enough, but we've got to bring our A-Game and see what happens."
If the Cardinals are to advance to the state championship game, Williams feels it will because of turnovers and penalties.
"With our styles, there's not going to be a ton of points or probably a ton of possessions," Williams said. "We have got to make sure we are maximizing each possession. We've got to control the football and control the penalties."
Trevor Maeder will have reports from Stanberry Friday night. You can follow him on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. The complete interview with Coach Williams can be heard below.