(Rosendale) -- North Andrew's Hayden Ecker and Jacob Chittum collected big accolades from Missouri8ManFootball.com on Thursday.
Ecker was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Chittum collected Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Additionally, East Atchison's Jarrett Spinnato was named the Special Teams Player of the Year.
Ecker, Chittum and Spinnato were first-team All-State choices at running back, defensive lineman and defensive back. Worth County's Dylan McIntyre (WR), Platte Valley's Trevor Weir (DL) and East Atchison's Charlie Litherbury (LB) were also first-team choices.
Second-team tabs went to North Andrew's Aiden Miller (OL), Chittum (OL), Worth County's Jase Latham (DL), North Andrew's Dawson Eychaner (LB) and Platte Valley's Carter Luke (DB).
Worth County's Tyler New (QB), Litherbury (OL), East Atchison's Colin Hedlund (OL) and Weston Klosek (DL), North Andrew's Collin Patterson (DL) and Andrew Goff (LB) and Stanberry's Tucker Schieber (DL/LB) were named to the third team.
View the full teams below.
