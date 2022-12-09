(Rosendale) -- As the clock wound down, Hayden Ecker was all smiles.
A four-month stretch with more adversity than any teenager should deal with had a silver lining: a state championship.
The story of the 2022 KMAland Missouri Football Player of the Year extends beyond the remarkable runs Ecker entertained the North Andrew faithful with all season. It's about how sports can bring the best out of somebody when facing the worst situations.
The North Andrew senior torched opposing defenses throughout the season with smooth, long touchdowns and gritty carries night after night. When Ecker and his teammates ended the year with the program's seventh state title, he had totaled 2,204 yards and 35 touchdowns.
"Ever since elementary, I’ve been watching North Andrew football," Ecker said. "Seeing them work hard and be successful with state titles....I knew I wanted to have that same success. I wanted to be a part of that legacy."
For Ecker, the championship was redemption two years in the making. North Andrew -- behind the explosive running of Ecker -- made the 2020 state title game, but he exited the game early with a knee injury.
He watched on the sidelines as Southwest Livingston pulled away and denied the Cardinals of a state title.
"You never forget when something like that happens," Ecker said. "It felt great to have a second chance and become state champs. It is what we’ve all worked so hard for."
This time, Ecker and his teammates finished the job in dominant fashion. Ecker ran wild in a pair of close wins over Worth County en route to the state title game.
And the Cardinals claimed the state championship by rolling to a 54-24 win over Bishop LeBlond behind 184 yards and three touchdowns from Ecker.
"I really worked on quick feet and keeping my eyes up so I could see those running lanes," Ecker said. "My line was great at opening for me. I stuck with the plan and listened to the coaches. I knew giving up was not an option, and I had to give my all to succeed."
Ecker's excitement was evident on his face after the title game as he shared an emotional embrace with head coach Dwyane Williams.
His eye-popping numbers made him an easy choice for KMAland Missouri Football Player of the Year.
While his yardage and touchdown totals were impressive on their own, how Ecker composed himself while working through a personal tragedy was more impressive than any of the remarkable runs he had this season.
On August 4th -- as Ecker was preparing for his senior season -- his father, uncle and grandmother were killed in a car accident in Minnesota.
Nobody can prepare themselves for what Ecker endured during those tragic times, but his teammates and community were there for him when he needed them.
"The emotional start to the season had an opportunity to set us back," Coach Williams said. "But it did the exact opposite. We rallied together."
"Something I’ll never forget is all my family and friends supporting me every step of the way," Ecker said. "My coaches were always there and fighting right along side us. And my teammates lifted me up when I needed it."
With his teammates behind him, Ecker used football to escape and grieve.
"It meant a lot to me," he said. "It felt good to go out and have fun with my teammates. Their support gave me the strength to come out each Friday night and give it my all. There were times when I didn’t know if I could. Not wanting to let them or my dad down made the choice for me."
"Hayden's a fantastic football player," Coach Williams said. "But a lot of the time, we were carrying him. I think he felt a lot of pressure. There were moments during the season where he broke down. When that happened, it was our job to recognize that and be the stable force. We escape to football. We created a place where he could escape and not have pressure."
With his high school career playing days over, Ecker has etched his name among the greatest to grace the North Andrew uniform.
"It means all my hard work and dedication paid off," he said. "It’s an honor to be on that list."
Ecker joins East Atchison's Jake McEnaney (2019), South Holt/Nodaway-Holt's Drew Quinlin (2020) and Worth County's Alex Rinehart (2021) as KMAland Missouri Players of the Year.