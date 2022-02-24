(KMAland) -- North Andrew senior wrestler Dawson Fansher picked up the best finish of his career this past weekend. Today, the state runner-up is the KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year for the second time.
The South Holt student took an undefeated record into the Class 1 126-pound bracket in Columbia last week, and he nearly emerged unscathed. Fansher advanced to the state championship, where he dropped a heartbreaking 3-1 loss to St. Pius X’s Noah Gonzalez.
“I’m just still kind of dealing with (the loss),” Fansher told KMA Sports. “I know it’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s just disappointing.”
Fansher finished fourth as a freshman, third as a sophomore and fifth as a junior, but he spent plenty of time in the summer adding to his offensive attack in order to chase his first state championship.
“It’s been kind of progressing over the years,” he said. “I did a lot of work on (my offense) through the summer, and I worked on becoming stronger, faster and more confident.”
Fansher entered the state tournament at 28-0, and he made quick work of his first two opponents with falls in 48 and 51 seconds, respectively, before a 13-4 major decision in the semifinal round.
“The state tournament was great,” Fansher said. “There with all my friends from other schools. Having a good time and putting it down on the mat.”
While the runner-up finish proved to be disappointing to Fansher, he says he will look back on his senior season with plenty of great memories.
“I had a lot of confidence,” he said. “I improved in my neutral position, attacking more. I used to be way more defensive and just used counter moves, but now I’m on the attack and going after people.”
The two-time KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year says he gives plenty of credit to North Andrew head coach John Riedinger and assistant Chris Ezzell.
“John has been there to help me with anything in wrestling and just kind of go to his house and hang out,” Fansher said. “Fish a little bit. Be more of a friend, I guess. Chris has been there to help me with wrestling and with the offensive and different moves. Just very supportive, both of them.”
Along with the four state medals, Fansher’s four-year career record was 144-10.
Listen to much more with Fansher in the full interview from Thursday’s UFR below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MISSOURI WRESTLER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Keiren Watkins, Maryville
2020: Dawson Fansher, North Andrew