(Columbia) -- North Andrew's Dawson Fansher collected a medal at the Class 1 State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday.
Fansher -- who entered the state tournament as the top-ranked wrestler -- paced fifth at 120 pounds. Fansher suffered a sudden-victory loss in the quarterfinals, but won out to place fifth.
Additionally, Rock Port's Colten Stevens wrestled at 195 pounds. Stevens won his opening match, won his next match, but was eliminated in the blood round.
Complete results from the tournament can be found here.