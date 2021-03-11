(Rosendale) -- The North Andrew boys have taken down all challengers en route to a state semifinal appearance.
"It's a great accomplishment," Coach Wade Bryson said. "We are so excited about it."
The Cardinals' latest postseason triumph was a 62-58 victory over top-ranked Lakeland in a Class 2 quarterfinal.
"It was very exciting for the program," Bryson said about the victory.
Bryson attributes his team's tendency to be in close games this season as a key down the stretch against Lakeland.
"When it was a tight game, we had been in that scenario several times," he said. "Maybe it's a testament to how good they are, but they (Lakeland) hadn't really been in that situation."
North Andrew is not ranked by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. However, their last two wins are over two of the MBCA's top-three teams. They also notched a win over sixth-ranked Bishop LeBlond in a district final.
"We've been playing with house money," Bryson said about his team's postseason wins over Lakeland and Mid-Buchanan.
Tanner McDaniel has led the way for the Cardinals all season and did so against Lakeland, too. McDaniel exploded for 18 first-half points, 13 of which came in the first quarter.
"Tanner's an elite three-level scorer," Bryson said, "whether we are talking three-point shot, attacking the basket or mid-range. He puts a lot of pressure on the defense. Teams have tried to take him away. It's given our other guys better looks."
Six-foot-nine junior Owen Graham gives the Cardinals some rare height at the small-school level.
"It's huge on the defensive end," Bryson said. "We build everything we do around Owen. He's just as good defensively as Tanner is offensively. He alters so many shots and is a big x-factor. Owen's improved so much. He's playing incredibly down the stretch. Hopefully, he can keep that up for two more games."
The Cardinals continue their improbable run when they face Salisbury in a state semifinal. The Panthers (22-2) are on a 17-game winning streak, led by senior Jackson King's 17 points per game.
"They're the opposite of us," Bryson said. "They have gone to the Class 2 Final Four several times. Everyone predicted them to be here. They are very disciplined. You know what you are going to get from them. It will be a physical game. If we can take care of the ball against their trapping zone, we will give ourselves a chance."
No matter what happens on Thursday, Coach Bryson and his team are going to cherish the moment.
"This is already a success," he said. "We are going to enjoy the moment, go down there, and see if we can pull off another upset or two."
North Andrew will play Salisbury at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Springfield. The complete interview with Coach Bryson is available below.