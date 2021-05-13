(Rosendale) -- A key part of North Andrew's stellar state tournament run will take his basketball talents to the Division II level.
Tanner McDaniel recently committed to Washburn and spoke with KMA Sports about the opportunity.
"I'm super excited," McDaniel said. "I just wanted to keep playing basketball. To do it at Washburn is exciting."
McDaniel chose the Ichabods over offers from William Jewell and Missouri Valley.
"Their coaches are great people," McDaniel said. "It was a tough decision, but they thought I was capable of helping them. They thought I'd be a good fit for the program."
The opportunity to play at an MIAA school is something McDaniel welcomes after growing up in the heart of the conference.
"Growing up, I went to a bunch of Northwest games," McDaniel said. "The atmosphere is awesome. I am excited to play games close to home."
McDaniel knows the transition to high-caliber Division II basketball won't be easy.
"I'm excited for the challenge," he said. "We will play some tough competition. I can't wait to see what I can do at the next level."
He has some areas where he wants to grow, too. "
"Quickness and strength are areas need to improve on," he said. "The defensive side of the ball is where I need to improve the most."
When he arrives in Topeka, McDaniel hopes to make similar strides and perhaps help dethrone powerhouse Northwest Missouri State.
"I want to win championships," he said. "Washburn has a great program and is a great place to do that."
Click below to hear the full interview with McDaniel.