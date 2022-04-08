(Omaha) -- Omaha head men's basketball coach Chris Crutchfield announced the hiring of Kyan Brown as associate head coach on Friday.
In a release, Crutchfield said, "We are so lucky to add someone with Kyan's experience to our staff," said Crutchfield. "I have known him for 20 years, and he has brought success to every place he's been. Kyan brings energy and enthusiasm every day. His experience and success in the Summit League will benefit our program tremendously."
Brown comes to Omaha from North Dakota State, where he worked for the past six seasons.
Brown has also coached at Arkansas-Fort Smith and Oral Roberts -- his alma mater.
