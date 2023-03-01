(Galesburg) -- Kristin Herndon's final year of college basketball has been one she won't forget.
The former North Nodaway star has spent the past four years at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. In her senior year, Herndon and her teammates have led the Prairie Fire to somewhere they've never been before: the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
"This year has been pretty exciting," Herndon said. "Last year, we came close, so we knew what we needed to get done this year. We went out and did it."
Herndon credits the Prairie Fire's rise to the addition of head coach Kira Mowen and assistant coach Brett Vana. Mowen came to Knox last year, and Vana arrived this year.
"We started buying in," Herndon said. "Last year, we started 2-9 and came back and finished above .500. We've all bought in, and it's paid off for us. (Last year) gave us something to work for. We knew what was possible. This year, we knew we had a lot of returning veterans. We knew how to work with each other on the court."
The Prairie Fire (22-5) reached the NCAA Tournament thanks to a 64-61 win over Ripon College in the Midwest Conference Tournament finals. The win avenged their only conference loss of the season.
"We were originally picked to finish fourth in our conference," Herndon said. "We had something to prove. We were co-champions with Ripon. We went up there and beat them on their home court. It was nice."
Herndon averages 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 58.5% from the field.
Growing her offensive skill set was an emphasis for Herndon entering this season.
"I've really stepped into my role," she said. "Last year, I was a pretty good defensive threat, but I needed to do more on the offensive end. I put in work in the preseason."
Herndon played sparingly as a freshman and had her sophomore season cut short due to COVID. She became a starter last year and has made 44 starts over the past two seasons.
"I've grown confidence-wise," Herndon said. "I came in as a freshman and didn't know what to expect. The COVID year threw everything out the window, but last year we saw potential. We showed everyone what we can do this year."
Herndon's college career ends whenever Knox's playoff run does. She hopes that's not when they face Loras in the first round on Friday.
"We've seen how they play," Herndon said. "They look like a faster-pace team we can play with. They might have some height on us, but I'm excited to put up a fight."
Click below to hear the full interview with Herndon.