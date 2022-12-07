(Hopkins) -- North Nodaway basketball standout Jacquelyn Cline will take her talents to North Central Missouri Community College.
"It's really exciting," Cline said. "It's always been an idea. Now it's something to look forward to."
As Cline's basketball career blossomed, she hoped college basketball would be in her future.
"It hit me as something I could possibly do if I kept working hard," Cline said. "Basketball has been my rock. My coaches and teammates are the people I can go to. It's like family."
Cline has spent plenty of time working out with former Mound City star Kendey Eaton. That experience opened the door for an opportunity with North Central, where Eaton played for two years before transferring to Northwest Missouri State.
"I knew North Central was a good school," Cline said. "I went on a visit in my junior year and again in my senior year. I really liked it. Kendey always talked highly of them, so I knew it was a good place."
Cline had interest from some other schools but ultimately chose the JUCO route.
"I knew I wanted to go to a smaller school," she said. "Two years sounded good to me because I didn't really want to go to school for a long time. I thought North Central would be good. It's close to home but a good distance away."
The Pirates -- located in Trenton -- are 6-3 this season. Cline hopes to make an impact when she joins the program.
"Shooting is the biggest part of my game," Cline said. "That's where I'll contribute the most, but I can handle the ball, have a good IQ and make smart decisions."
Cline feels confident with her offense as she heads off to college but admits her defense could use some work.
"In club ball, we always run man," she said. "In school, we run a zone. I'd like to focus on one and get better overall on the defensive end."
