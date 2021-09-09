(Hopkins) -- North Nodaway senior distance runner Hayleigh Vinzant will continue her running career at the next level with William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.
“Throughout the last couple years, I have had a lot of colleges reach out to me,” Vinzant told KMA Sports. “William Woods was one of the first ones to really jump out and make an offer.”
Vinzant, who was a Bedford student through her sophomore year, says that she found a perfect fit in William Woods.
“They’re a really small, private college,” she said. “Not a lot of students go there. It’s more of a one-on-one with the teachers, and I really like that.”
A state qualifier last season at East Atchison, Vinzant notes a lot of her decision came down to academics just as much as athletics.
“They really take a lot of pride in their academics,” she said. “I wanted something that was going to have a good academics and good athletics combination for me.”
