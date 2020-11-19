(Cedar Falls) -- North Scott relied on seven turnovers and 24 unanswered points to down Harlan 30-6 for the first state championship in school history in Thursday night's Class 3A State Championship Game.
"I'm just proud of the guys and everything they've done the whole season," Coach Todd Bladt said. "We just didn't have it tonight."
Turnovers plagued the Cyclones on Thursday evening, tossing seven interceptions, five of which came in the second half.
"They were flying around and making plays," Bladt said of North Scott's defense. "If we put the ball in a few different spots, it's a game of inches. Their inches were just a little better than ours."
North Scott scored first with a 45-yard touchdown scamper by quarterback Carter Markham to push the lead to 6-0.
Harlan drove into North Scott territory four times in the first half, only to walk away empty-handed each time. The Cyclones, though, did tie the game just before halftime with a dazzling 58-yard touchdown pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Aidan Hall to knot the game at 6 heading into the break.
An interception return for a touchdown by North Scott's Oliver Hughes gave the Lancers a 13-6 lead with 7:59 in the third quarter. North Scott then capitalized on a few more interceptions and posted the final 24 points of the game.
Defensive back Connor Corson snagged four interceptions, breaking a 3A title game record. Hughes added two.
"They were able to capitalize," Bladt said. 'That's what they did the whole season. They played clean. That oblong ball just didn't roll our way."
Offensively, North Scott edged Harlan 284 to 269 total yards. Markham was efficient for the Lancers' offense, going 12/15 for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Kasperbauer completed 15 passes for 213 yards and a score. Hall was his favorite target with five snags for 113 yards and a score.
Harlan failed to find consistency in the ground game, finishing the contest with 56 yards on 22 totes.
"We probably should have leaned on it more," Bladt said.
The loss ends Harlan's season at 11-1 and in the state title game for the 21st time in school history.
"Our guys played with a lot of heart," Bladt said. "I'm proud of their effort and what they've done. It's unfortunate that it had to end, but every season does."
The Cyclones graduate many playmakers such as Brenden Bartley, Mason Griffith, Michael Erlmeier and Chandler Leinen.
They also return many talented athletes from this year's state runner-up team and figure to be a contender for their 13th state title in 2021.
"Just keep developing," Bladt said. "We will keep going back to the grindstone. Everything is special that you get to do. I'm just glad our kids get to compete. It didn't turn out the way we wanted it to, but the future does look bright."
The complete interview with Coach Bladt can be viewed below.