(Burlington Junction/Hopkins) -- North-West Nodaway has been battle-tested in the final weeks of the regular season. Now they will open the postseason with a rematch against East Atchison.
The Muskets (2-7) concluded the regular season with losses to Southwest Livingston and South Holt-Nodaway Holt, who are a combined 14-2 this season.
"Those were tough for us," Coach Alan Calfee said. "We've also had guys out for various reasons. Hopefully, we are close to being back to full strength."
While the final score got away from the Muskets, they competed early on with both state-ranked squads the last two weeks.
"For a quarter-and-a-half, we were right there," he said. "It shows we can play with anybody, we just have to do it more consistently and what effort it takes to maintain that."
This year marked Calfee's first year in charge of the Northwest Nodaway program and they posted two wins with victories over DeKalb and Platte Valley.
"The kids trusted the process and knew their assignments," he said.
While the two victories this season is more than they had posted in the last two years combined, Coach Calfee admits he wanted more this year.
"Honestly, I'm disappointed with it," he said. "There are several games I felt like we were within reach and just didn't do what we needed to. We've got to learn from it and continue to grow."
The Muskets will have an opportunity to learn and grow this week when they face East Atchison in a district opener.
East Atchison won their week two meeting 62-12.
"Both of us have changed a lot since then," Calfee said. "At the end of the first quarter, we were up 12-6. At halftime, we were down 24-12. I think it showed we can play with them, we just have got to be consistent, execute the whole ball game and not just be satisfied to be in the game."
The biggest key for the Muskets is everyone doing their part, according to Calfee.
"Control what we can control and everyone do their one-eighth," he said. "Do their job, be consistent and execute on every single play."
Casey Martin will have updates as part of KMA Sports' coverage Friday night.