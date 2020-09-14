(Hopkins) -- The North-West Nodaway Muskets snapped a five-game skid last week with a 36-26 victory over Platte Valley Friday night.
Now they will look for their first two-game winning streak since 2015 and their second win under first-year coach Alan Calfee.
"It was big for us," Coach Calfee said. "We talked all week about playing the whole ball game consistently well and not letting mistakes snowball."
The Muskets opened the season with a four-point loss to Stewartsville, followed by a loss to East Atchison. Coach Calfee feels that the tough start to the season created a learning opportunity for his young team.
"The biggest thing is consistency," he said. "Trusting the assignments coaches give them and that it's going to be there and not trying to overdo it."
The Muskets made some personnel changes against Platte Valley, shifting Gabe Goff from running back to the offensive line, which allowed his younger brother Michael to assume the tailback position.
"We ask a lot of him," Calfee said. "He's not scared. He's a competitor and he wants to win. He makes a lot of guys miss and the second-level is big for him."
Quarterback Karson Oberhauser was also pivotal in the victory, tossing for three touchdowns.
Up next for North-West Nodaway is Rock Port (2-1). The Blue Jays are fresh off a 72-26 victory over Stewartsville.
"They like to run the ball," Calfee said. "They're going to play physical and try to really get their running game established. They are very well-coached fundamentally."
If the Muskets are to notch their second consecutive win, they will be tasked with containing the Blue Jays' potent rushing attack, which features Joey Herron, Micah Makings and Trey Peshek.
"If we can stop their running game, we want to make them into more of a passing game," Calfee said.
Offensively, Calfee hopes his team can build off some of the things they did well last week.
"Execute," he said. "Take care of the ball and try to be balanced."
KMA Sports' coverage of Week 4 will begin Friday evening at around 6:20 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Calfee can be heard below.