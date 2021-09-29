(Ravenwood) -- The Northeast Nodaway softball team is one of the feel-good stories of the KMAland fall sports season, turning a 1-16 2020 campaign into a 12-5 start in 2021.
"Things are pretty high," Coach Vance Proffitt said. "The girls are getting a taste of winning, which hasn't been done here in a long time. The energy is high right now. We hope to play our best softball late in the season."
The fast start comes after going 1-31 in the last two years and 18-70 in the past five. Proffitt attributes his team's unexpected success to their youth, led by freshman pitcher Hadley DeFreece.
"Softball is a tough game when you don't have pitching depth and someone that throws hard," he said. "That made us instantly competitive. She trusts her catcher. She's going to throw her stuff, and she has great stuff. If she trusts her catcher, she's tough to hit and tough to hit hard. She's been a completely dominant pitcher as a freshman."
Classmate Baylie Busby plays the catcher position and has shined, while Jillian Boswell, Lauren McIntyre and Jaden Atkins spark the offense.
"We've been tweaking things to try to get some more consistency in our lineup," Proffitt said. "I think we are climbing into that. They've really come on lately. We are starting to get on base more and drive in some timely runs. Our order is getting tough."
Coach Proffitt thought this year's squad would be better than year's past, but not even he saw an 11-win improvement.
"I don't know if I thought 12-5 was where we got to be," he said. "But we definitely thought six to 10 wins would be making progress. Losing 31 games over a two-year span is tough. These girls have worked their tails off. Seeing them work so hard has been exciting to watch as a coach."
The Bluejays have a knack for close games, with eight contests decided by three runs or less. They are 6-2, including a 5-2 win over East Buchanan on Monday.
"We are learning how to win," Proffitt said. "It wasn't pretty, but we gutted out a win. Those are program-changers. Those close games, if we can do them now, will only make us better going into districts and into next year."
Northeast Nodaway returns to action on Wednesday against King City. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Proffitt.