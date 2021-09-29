Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.