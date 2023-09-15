(Ravenwood) -- Northeast Nodaway softball picked up a one-run win on Thursday night, moving their record to a sterling 7-2.
The Bluejays have won their last four games and six of seven since splitting their first two contests of the season. And they’ve been doing it while facing the adversity of losing one of their projected starters.
“Our starting catcher is out,” Coach Payton Adwell told KMA Sports. “There’s a lot of younger girls that went through a couple growing pains, but they’re great kids and they want to win badly. We are going throw some growing pains, but we’re ending up on the right side after all of it.”
Leading the way this year for Northeast Nodaway is senior shortstop Jillian Boswell, who is hitting .500/.594/.792 with five doubles and a triple among 12 total hits. Pitcher Hadley DeFreece is in her junior season and is sharing the duties in the circle with classmate Lindsey Jackson. DeFreece has gone 30 1/3 innings while Jackson has pitched 26 frames.
“We kind of have our leaders in some vital positions,” Coach Adwell said. “The girls came in this summer day in and day out and worked. I don’t know if anyone had ever challenged them to do that. We went to camps and were seeing each other every other day. We played a lot of ball, and the team chemistry is there. They’re building a family culture, so that’s really good to see.”
Sophomore Mylee Wilmes (.385 batting average), freshman Brianna Meyer (.375), junior Makenzie Pride (.364), Jackson (.346), DeFreece (.346) and freshman Blair Nelson (.321) are all hitting over .300 to lead a strong offense. While the numbers have been strong, Coach Adwell says she would like to see some improvement in the timely hitting.
“We kind of can’t string a few together here and there,” she said. “We space them out and can never string a couple together when we need to. We definitely have focused on this and talked about how much the energy impacts how you do and how you perform.”
Freshman Hayley Yost is the other player on the team that has played in all seven games this season while junior Sasha Deardorff and sophomore Gracie Kohlleppel have played in six and five games, respectably. Freshman Severia Hall has also played in one game this year.
“I’ve challenged the girls to be gritty,” Coach Adwell said. “We have to have that grit to get out of that slump. It’s easy to lay down and (quit), but this (game) should build character. We want to be gritty and come out on top.”
Northeast Nodaway will stay active again this weekend when they travel to the Stanberry Tournament. Check out the full interview with Coach Adwell in the audio file below.