(Ravenwood) -- The Northeast Nodaway softball program has kicked off Payton Adwell's tenure as head coach on a good note, but they hope more success comes.
The Blue Jays are 7-2 with wins over Stewartsville-Osborn (twice), Albany, Platte Valley, Stanberry and DeKalb. They've won their last two contests and five of their last six.
"The girls are forming a good bond," Coach Adwell said. "That's really where it starts. It's showing off in the games."
Adwell inherited a talented and experienced squad that went 16-7 last year.
"We have a good group of seniors," Adwell said. "They've really adjusted well. They set the tone. Nobody is afraid to step up and be the leader we need. It's a good atmosphere."
Hadley DeFreece leads Northeast Nodaway's talented lineup in the circle and at the plate.
"She threw well last year and has stepped up," Adwell said.
DeFreece's bat is among the many productive sticks in the Blue Jays' lineup.
Jillian Boswell has recovered nicely from a torn ACL to pace the lineup, while Jaden Atkins and Makenzie Pride have also been vital to their success.
"Once we get going, there's no stopping us," Adwell said. "They respond well. Our family atmosphere is coming along. They want to work for each other. They do that well."
The Blue Jays a salty upcoming matchup with Platte Valley on Thursday. Platte Valley (7-4) is on a tear of their own lately with five consecutive wins, including a win over previously unbeaten North Andrew.
Coach Adwell feels her team is trending in the right direction, but she doesn't want them to get complacent.
"I don't want them to be satisfied," she said. "Forget being hungry, I want them starving. Nothing is ever good enough. We want more and are always looking to better ourselves."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Adwell.