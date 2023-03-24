(Ravenwood) -- Northeast Nodaway’s multi-sport star Dylan McIntyre will play baseball at the next level with North Central Missouri.
McIntyre, who starred for Northeast Nodaway in basketball this past winter and for Worth County during football season, says baseball was always the right choice for him.
“Baseball has always been my favorite sport,” he said. “I feel like I’m better at it than all the other sports, so that’s the decision.”
Familiarity with North Central Missouri pushed McIntyre to the Trenton, Missouri school.
“I know a couple kids on the team,” McIntyre said. “A couple people I know went there and liked it a lot, so I figured I might as well give them a message. I made (a visit) happen, and I liked it. The coaches are really good people, it’s a nice place and close to home.”
McIntyre has been a two-way star on the baseball diamond for Northeast Nodaway over the years, and he will get a chance to continue that the next level.
“I’ve been playing baseball since I was a little kid,” he said. “It’s just been my favorite (sport) ever since, and the people I’ve met around baseball playing travel ball and stuff like that, I’ve made a lot of close friends that way. It’s always been my main sport.”
Listen to the full interview with McIntyre on his college decision in the audio file below.