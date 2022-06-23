(KMAland) -- According to a report from D1Baseball.com, former Nebraska baseball coach Mike Anderson has been hired as the new head coach at Northern Colorado.
Anderson spent nine years as the head coach at Nebraska and 17 years overall with the program, taking the Huskers to the 2005 College World Series.
Anderson, a Northern Colorado alum, was the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2005, but he was fired after the 2011 season after three seasons of finishing last or next-to-last in the conference.