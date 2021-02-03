(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa has been picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and landed six players on the MVFC Preseason Team.
North Dakota State is the favorite in the poll, receiving 101 total points, while the Panthers had 92 points to edge South Dakota State’s 91.
Quarterback Will McElvain, receiver Isaiah Weston, defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, defensive back Omar Brown, linebacker Bryce Flater and kicker Matthew Cook all earned preseason honors.
