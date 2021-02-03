Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy. Snow ending during the morning followed by clearing and some sunshine during the afternoon. Some blowing and drifting snow. High 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.