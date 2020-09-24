(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa football will open the 2021 football season at home on February 20th against Illinois State.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled the conference schedules on Thursday for the delayed season.
After opening at home, the Panthers go to South Dakota for a Friday night game on February 26th. On March 6th, they return home to meet Missouri State before three straight road games at Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and Youngstown State.
After a bye week on April 3rd, UNI welcomes North Dakota State and South Dakota State on April 10th and 17th, respectively. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.