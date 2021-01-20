(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa volleyball has been picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference by the league’s coaches.
The Panthers received six first-place votes and 96 points to outdistance second-place Illinois State and third-place Loyola Chicago. Bradley, Missouri State, Evansville, Valparaiso, Southern Illinois, Drake and Indiana State round out the poll.
In addition, UNI’s Kaylissa Arndorfer and Drake’s Emily Plock were picked to the MVC Preseason All-Conference. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.