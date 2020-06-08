(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa track and field and cross country athlete C.J. May has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Dr. Charlotte West Male Scholar-Athlete Award.
May helped the Panthers win three team conference championships in indoor/outdoor track during his career at UNI, including an individual championship in the steeplechase at the 2017 outdoor meet.
May was an all-conference honoree in track and field and cross country four times and graduated this past spring with a 3.93 cumulative GPA. View the complete release linked here.