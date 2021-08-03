(KMAland) -- The Northwest Missouri State University track & field program has announced the addition of Nikki Wetstein to the coaching staff.
Wetstein's coaching duties will focus on hurdles, jumps and multiple events.
Prior to Northwest, Wetstein was the associate head track and field coach at NCAA Division III Milliken University in Decatur, Illinois. She was a member of the staff that earned CCIW coaching staff of the year honors in the 2019 and 2020 indoor seasons. In her four seasons with the Big Blue, student-athletes accomplished five NCAA Division III All-America honors, 14 national qualifiers, 19 conference champions and 149 all-conference performances.
