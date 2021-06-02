(Maryville) -- Former Northwest Missouri State football star Seth Wand will be inducted in to the MIAA Hall of Fame on Monday.
Wand played offensive tackle for Northwest from 1998 to 2002. He was a first-team All-American in 2001 and 2002 and a first-team All-MIAA honoree in 2000, 2001 and 2002.
Wand played a hand in three MIAA titles and a national championship with the Bearcats.
Following his time in Maryville, Wand was selected in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He made 18 starts during his seven-year career with the Texans, Titans and Raiders.