Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- Tuesday’s baseball game between Northwest Missouri State and Washburn has been canceled.

The contest, which was not a conference game, will not be made up.

The Bearcats return to action on Friday against Fort Hays State at home.

