(Creston) -- Creston’s multi-sport standout Kelsey Fields picked basketball for her future earlier this week. The 6-foot-2 center and senior-to-be committed to Northwest Missouri State on Wednesday.
“I looked at the pros and cons of different colleges and wanted to stay closer to home,” Fields said. “That was definitely a big part of my decision making.”
The recruiting process has hardly been easy on any recruits over the last several months. With the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, Fields could not officially visit campuses nor could coaches personally initiate any form of verbal engagement.
However, Fields made the best of the situation as she tried to start narrowing down her potential school choices.
“I did go down to Northwest and we were able to pretty much do everything we would usually do,” she said. “I toured campuses and talked in-depth about some things on the floor.
“They started recruiting me last year and invited me to a junior day on campus. I actually was able to go to two of their games (last year), and I was able to see how they played.”
During Fields’ junior season, she averaged 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in helping Creston advance to a regional final. That performance caught the eye of several Division II programs in the region, but she couldn’t pass up the chance to be a Bearcat.
“I really love the coaching staff,” Fields said. “They’re all super invested in on the players they’re recruiting. They’re always checking in on us, and I also love the girls (on the team). They’re all inclusive, and there’s a lot of neat things on the Northwest campus. The community feeling about it really drew me into Northwest.”
Listen to the complete interview with Fields in the interview linked below.