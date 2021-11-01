Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State football team soared up the Super Region 3 rankings on Monday. 

The Bearcats now find themselves in fourth after a dominant 66-13 victory over Nebraska-Kearney. 

Ferris State ranks first while Harding, Grand Valley State and Lindenwood are also in the top five. Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, Nebraska-Kearney, Southeastern Oklahoma and Washburn complete the top 10. 

The top seven teams from each region advance to the postseason. Check out the full release here.

