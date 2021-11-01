(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State football team soared up the Super Region 3 rankings on Monday.
The Bearcats now find themselves in fourth after a dominant 66-13 victory over Nebraska-Kearney.
Ferris State ranks first while Harding, Grand Valley State and Lindenwood are also in the top five. Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, Nebraska-Kearney, Southeastern Oklahoma and Washburn complete the top 10.
The top seven teams from each region advance to the postseason. Check out the full release here.