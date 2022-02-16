Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball is ranked fourth in the first NCAA Central Region Rankings. 

The Bearcats (21-3) are the highest ranked MIAA team and sit behind Augustana, Upper Iowa and Minnesota-Duluth in the Central Region. 

Central Oklahoma, Fort Hays State, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southern Nazarene, Wayne State and Winona State complete the top 10. 

The top eight teams from the region move to the Central Regional Tournament from March 12th to the 15th. 

View the full release from Northwest athletics here

