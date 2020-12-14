(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State men's and women's basketball teams have postponed their doubleheaders with Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State this week due to COVID-19 protocols.
Northwest and Pitt State will make up their postponed doubleheader on January 2nd, 2021 in Pittsburg. The Missouri Southern doubleheader will be made up on February 2nd in Joplin.
The Bearcat men will also travel to Missouri Western on January 19th to make up their missed game from this past weekend. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.