(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State tennis programs have aspirations for this season, according to the MIAA Coaches Poll.
The men's program was selected to finish first in the MIAA North Division while the women were pegged for second.
The men received six of first place votes, ahead of Washburn Newman and Emporia State.
The women's squad did not receive any first place votes, but accrued 50 points. Central Oklahoma was picked to finished first and received seven first-place votes. Washburn also received two votes. The complete releases can be found here.