(Maryville) -- The MIAA released their preseason coaches poll for the 2022 indoor track & field seasons.
The Northwest Missouri State men's team was picked to finish fourth while the women were tabbed to place fifth.
Central Missouri was picked first in the women's poll with 115 points and eight first-place votes while Pittsburg State was projected to finish second with four first-place nods. Missouri Southern and Lincoln are slated to finish third and fourth, respectively.
On the men's side, Pittsburg State received eight first-place votes and Missouri Southern received two nods. Central Missouri was tabbed to finish third and Fort Hays State fifth.