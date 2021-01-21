Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State men's and women's track and field teams were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the MIAA Preseason Coaches' Poll.

On the women's side, Pittsburg State was the preseason favorite while Missouri Southern is the pick on the men's side. The Northwest men received one first-place vote. The complete polls can be viewed below. 

MIAA Women's Indoor Track & Field Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Pittsburg State (7)

2. Missouri Southern (4)

3. Central Missouri (1)

4. Northwest Missouri State 

5. Lincoln

6. Nebraska-Kearney

7. Fort Hay State

8. Emporia State

9. Washburn

10. Central Oklahoma

11. Missouri Western

12. Rogers State

MIAA Men's Indoor Track & Field Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Missouri Southern (8)

2. Pittsburg State (1)

3. Northwest Missouri State (1)

4. Central Missouri (1)

5. Lincoln

6. Nebraska-Kearney

7. Emporia State

8. Fort Hays State

9. Washburn

10. Missouri Western

11. Rogers State 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.