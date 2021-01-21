(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State men's and women's track and field teams were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the MIAA Preseason Coaches' Poll.
On the women's side, Pittsburg State was the preseason favorite while Missouri Southern is the pick on the men's side. The Northwest men received one first-place vote. The complete polls can be viewed below.
MIAA Women's Indoor Track & Field Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. Pittsburg State (7)
2. Missouri Southern (4)
3. Central Missouri (1)
4. Northwest Missouri State
5. Lincoln
6. Nebraska-Kearney
7. Fort Hay State
8. Emporia State
9. Washburn
10. Central Oklahoma
11. Missouri Western
12. Rogers State
MIAA Men's Indoor Track & Field Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. Missouri Southern (8)
2. Pittsburg State (1)
3. Northwest Missouri State (1)
4. Central Missouri (1)
5. Lincoln
6. Nebraska-Kearney
7. Emporia State
8. Fort Hays State
9. Washburn
10. Missouri Western
11. Rogers State