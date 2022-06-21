Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University has announced their 2022 M-Club Hall of Fame class for 2022.

Six former athletes, including Jared Erspamer (football), Harvey Hallum (wrestling), Larry Maiorano (golf), Jenny (Simmons) Scherfenberg (track & field), Cassie (Lowell) Auxier (golf) and DeShaun Cooper (basketball) will be inducted.

Two teams: the 1991-92 men’s track & field team and the 2006 football team are also in this year’s class.

View the full release from Northwest athletics here.  

