(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State football program is ranked No. 2 in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Bearcats are ranked only behind Ferris State.
Fellow MIAA team Nebraska Kearney is also ranked at No. 14.
View the full release here.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 7:27 pm
