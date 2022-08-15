Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State football program is ranked No. 2 in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Bearcats are ranked only behind Ferris State.

Fellow MIAA team Nebraska Kearney is also ranked at No. 14.

