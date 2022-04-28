Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State’s Tessa Kwakernaak was honored as a first team All-MIAA tennis choice and is among seven Bearcats earning MIAA honors.

Kwakernaak was picked to the first team at No. 6 singles while Julia Aliseda (No. 3 singles) and Vera Alenicheva/Kwakernaak (No. 2 doubles) are on the second team. Alenicheva (No. 1 singles), Tyffaine Pais (No. 2 singles), Sofia Pignataro (No. 4 singles), Carolina Lima De Oliveria (No. 5 singles), Alexandra Dodashev and Pignataro (No. 1 doubles) and Pais and Aliseda (No. 3 doubles) are honorable mentions.

View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.