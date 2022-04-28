(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State’s Tessa Kwakernaak was honored as a first team All-MIAA tennis choice and is among seven Bearcats earning MIAA honors.
Kwakernaak was picked to the first team at No. 6 singles while Julia Aliseda (No. 3 singles) and Vera Alenicheva/Kwakernaak (No. 2 doubles) are on the second team. Alenicheva (No. 1 singles), Tyffaine Pais (No. 2 singles), Sofia Pignataro (No. 4 singles), Carolina Lima De Oliveria (No. 5 singles), Alexandra Dodashev and Pignataro (No. 1 doubles) and Pais and Aliseda (No. 3 doubles) are honorable mentions.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.